UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Between 2006 And 2018; 67% Fall In The Proportion Of Pakistanis Who Believe That The Rate Of Terrorism Has Increased During The Last Few Years In The Country. Public Perception Regarding Increasing Terrorism Was Highest In 2008 At 83%.

Umer Jamshaid 22 seconds ago Thu 08th August 2019 | 02:39 PM

Between 2006 and 2018; 67% fall in the proportion of Pakistanis who believe that the rate of terrorism has increased during the last few years in the country. Public perception regarding increasing terrorism was highest in 2008 at 83%.

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2006, i.e., 12 years ago, respondents were asked, “In your view, has the rate of terrorism increased, remained the same or decreased during the last few years?”

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2019 ) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2006, i.e., 12 years ago, respondents were asked, “In your view, has the rate of terrorism increased, remained the same or decreased during the last few years?” In response to this question, 77% said it has increased, 4% said it has decreased and 19% said there has been no change.

The question was asked again in 2018 to enable a comparison to be made across the years. In 2018, only 10% said it has increased, 57% said it has decreased, 27% said there has been no change and 6% did not respond or know.

Overall, there has been a decrease of 67 percentage-points in the proportion of Pakistanis who say that the rate of terrorism in the country has increased. However, the percentage of respondents that said terrorism increased peaked to 83% in 2008 and to 73% in 2009.

Proportion of Pakistanis who say that terrorism has decreased rose by 53% from 2016 onwards due to successful military campaigns against terrorism.

Related Topics

Pakistan Same Gallup 2016 2018 From

Recent Stories

Punjab`s Citizen Feedback Monitoring Program Wins ..

17 seconds ago

Rough seas in Arabian Gulf

9 minutes ago

China boosts pilot regional financial reform

46 minutes ago

Saudi Coalition Calls for Restraint by All Parties ..

46 minutes ago

Russia's Trade Surplus in January-June Decreases 5 ..

47 minutes ago

Serena wins first match since Wimbledon final, Osa ..

48 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.