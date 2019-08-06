UrduPoint.com
Between 2009 And 2016, 31% More Pakistanis Consider Themselves To Be Safe

Umer Jamshaid 26 minutes ago Tue 06th August 2019 | 01:34 PM

In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2009, i.e., 7 years ago, respondents were asked, “Considering the current situation, how safe do you consider yourself to be?” In response to this question

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 06th August, 2019) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2009, i.e., 7 years ago, respondents were asked, “Considering the current situation, how safe do you consider yourself to be?” In response to this question, 6% said they consider themselves to be very safe, 32% said they consider themselves to be somewhat safe, 29% said they consider themselves very less safe, 32% consider themselves not safe, and 1% did not respond or said they did not know.
The question was asked again in 2016 to enable a comparison to be made across the years.

In 2016, 24% said they consider themselves to be very safe, 45% said they consider themselves to be somewhat safe, 25% said they consider themselves very less safe, 5% consider themselves not safe, and 1% did not respond or said they did not know.


There has been an increase of 31 percentage-points in the proportion of Pakistanis consider themselves safe alongside a decrease of 31 percentage-points in the proportion of Pakistan who consider themselves unsafe.
This press release has been made as part of the Gallup Pakistan History Project which aims to release historical empirical polling data to wider audiences.

The objective is to sustain and encourage empirical decision making in Pakistan.

