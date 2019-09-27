UrduPoint.com
Between 2010 And 2017, 20% Rise In Proportion Of Pakistanis Who Think Women Are More Hard Working Than Men

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 27th September 2019 | 02:16 PM

Between 2010 and 2017, 20% rise in proportion of Pakistanis who think women are more hard working than men

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th September, 2019) In a Gallup & Gilani Pakistan National Survey conducted in the year 2010, respondents were asked “Please tell us regarding the characteristics of men and women, which of the following attributes are more in men and which are more in women [Are the men more hard working or are the women]?” In response, 75% said men are more hard working, while 21% said women are more hard working.


Trend Analysis by gender of respondents: In 2010, only 18% of the male respondents opined that women are more hard working than men, whereas in 2016 and 2017, this percentage rose to 33%.

In 2010, only 24% of female respondents opined that women are more hard working than men, which doubled in 2017, as 50% female respondents opined that women are more hard working.

