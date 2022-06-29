UrduPoint.com

Beware But Don't Be Scary From Covid-19 Spread: Patel

Sumaira FH Published June 29, 2022 | 04:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2022 ) :Minister for National Health Services, Regulations and Coordination Abdul Qadir Patel on Wednesday stressed adhering to standard operating procedures (SOPs) including wearing masks at public places to prevent infection by virus without being afraid from Covid-19.

Addressing a news conference flanked by Executive Director National Institute of Health Dr Aamer Ikram, the minister said the positivity ratio of corona had reached to 3.5 percent in some cities but there was no need to be scary as the government was closely monitoring the situation and taking measures to prevent the spread.

"However we have to be careful as minor increase in positivity ratio can become a big tragedy," he said adding that the intensity of Covid had decreased but the menace had not yet eliminated completely.

The chances of Covid spread were bright as religious gatherings would be galore in country during next few months including starting of cattle markets during Eid-ul-Azha, political gatherings and gathering of Moharram ul Haram.

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was being asked to make sure adherence to SOPs during election campaigns, he added.

He urged media to help government launching awareness campaign for wearing face masks, maintaining social distance and using sanitizers to avoid spread of Covid-19.

National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) was monitoring the situation very closely on daily basis.

The government has already made wearing of mask in public transport, aeroplanes and railways as mandatory.

The government has directed all chief secretaries to initiate COVID testings of the people to ascertain the actual situation regarding the deadly virus spread.

He expressed satisfaction that 85 percent plus population was already vaccinated.

While over one million booster shots were being administered to people in the country on daily basis.

Arrangements have been finalized to vaccinate children aged 5 to 12 years in next one to two months.

As many as 6.8 million Pfizer dozes are being arranged for administering to children upto 12 years.

