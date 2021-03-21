Beware of skeptics of COVID vaccine as they know not: President

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2021 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi Sunday said that COVID-19 vaccine was "a must" advising people to beware of skeptics of vaccine as they were ignorant.

"Beware of those who who create doubt, as they know not. Covid-19 vaccination is a must," he said on Twitter.

The president's remarks came after skeptics raised questions on efficacy of vaccine after Prime Minister Imran Khan was tested positive on Saturday two days after getting jab.

He clarified that the vaccine was given in two doses and it took a few weeks to become effective.

The president explained that in most cases the vaccine was 100% effective and in remaining, it greatly reduced severity of infection which increased survival rate.

On March 15, President Alvi and spouse Begum Samina Alvi also got their COVID-19 vaccine as government was vaccinating people of aged 60 and above in initial phase.

On his official Twitter handle, the president said he had personally wished Prime Minister Imran Khan and the First Lady good health after they tested positive of COVID-19.

"May Allah grant them full and early recovery," the president prayed.