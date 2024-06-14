Open Menu

BEWGA Delegation Calls On CM Bugti

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 10:56 PM

BEWGA Delegation calls on CM Bugti

A delegation of Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance (BEWGA) on Friday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and informed him about the employees' problems and other outstanding issues

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A delegation of Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance (BEWGA) on Friday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and informed him about the employees' problems and other outstanding issues.

The chief minister issued orders to resolve the employees' problems and decided to establish a committee under the chairmanship of Abdul Saboor Kakar, a senior officer of the Balochistan government.

On this occasion, the Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance also announced the postponement of the protest call given on the occasion of the budget.

The delegation was comprised by Habibur Rahman Mardanzai, Professor Tariq Baloch, Abdul Salam Zahri, Muhammad Younis Kakar, and Arbab Nasrullah.

Related Topics

Balochistan Protest Chief Minister Budget Alliance Government

Recent Stories

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre

Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre

4 minutes ago
 AJK PM reiterates his commitment to establishing s ..

AJK PM reiterates his commitment to establishing strong public-private partnersh ..

3 minutes ago
 Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Boar ..

Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Board officials, businessmen

3 minutes ago
 Pope urges ban on 'lethal autonomous weapons' in h ..

Pope urges ban on 'lethal autonomous weapons' in historic G7 speech

3 minutes ago
 Outrage as Nigerian city bans Eid parade over roya ..

Outrage as Nigerian city bans Eid parade over royal tensions

5 minutes ago
 NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha

5 minutes ago
Sindh govt proposes 2% increase in Sindh Sales Tax ..

Sindh govt proposes 2% increase in Sindh Sales Tax on services

9 minutes ago
 French stocks drag down European markets on electi ..

French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters

9 minutes ago
 Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland ..

Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland T20 World Cup match

5 minutes ago
 Govt extended maximum relief to poor people: Ali P ..

Govt extended maximum relief to poor people: Ali Pervaiz

5 minutes ago
 District admin warns transporters for overcharging

District admin warns transporters for overcharging

5 minutes ago
 Extreme hot weather to be observed during Eid holi ..

Extreme hot weather to be observed during Eid holidays

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan