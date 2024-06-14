BEWGA Delegation calls on CM Bugti

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A delegation of Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance (BEWGA) on Friday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and informed him about the employees' problems and other outstanding issues.

The chief minister issued orders to resolve the employees' problems and decided to establish a committee under the chairmanship of Abdul Saboor Kakar, a senior officer of the Balochistan government.

On this occasion, the Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance also announced the postponement of the protest call given on the occasion of the budget.

The delegation was comprised by Habibur Rahman Mardanzai, Professor Tariq Baloch, Abdul Salam Zahri, Muhammad Younis Kakar, and Arbab Nasrullah.