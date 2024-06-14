BEWGA Delegation Calls On CM Bugti
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published June 14, 2024 | 10:56 PM
A delegation of Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance (BEWGA) on Friday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and informed him about the employees' problems and other outstanding issues
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) A delegation of Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance (BEWGA) on Friday called on Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and informed him about the employees' problems and other outstanding issues.
The chief minister issued orders to resolve the employees' problems and decided to establish a committee under the chairmanship of Abdul Saboor Kakar, a senior officer of the Balochistan government.
On this occasion, the Balochistan Employees and Workers Grand Alliance also announced the postponement of the protest call given on the occasion of the budget.
The delegation was comprised by Habibur Rahman Mardanzai, Professor Tariq Baloch, Abdul Salam Zahri, Muhammad Younis Kakar, and Arbab Nasrullah.
Recent Stories
Govt reduces petrol price by Rs10.20 per litre
AJK PM reiterates his commitment to establishing strong public-private partnersh ..
Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Board officials, businessmen
Pope urges ban on 'lethal autonomous weapons' in historic G7 speech
Outrage as Nigerian city bans Eid parade over royal tensions
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha
Sindh govt proposes 2% increase in Sindh Sales Tax on services
French stocks drag down European markets on election jitters
Waterlogged outfield delays start to USA v Ireland T20 World Cup match
Govt extended maximum relief to poor people: Ali Pervaiz
District admin warns transporters for overcharging
Extreme hot weather to be observed during Eid holidays
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Iranian envoy visits KP-Bo IT, interacts with Board officials, businessmen3 minutes ago
-
NDMA issues advisory on weather during Eid-ul-Azha5 minutes ago
-
Govt extended maximum relief to poor people: Ali Pervaiz5 minutes ago
-
District admin warns transporters for overcharging5 minutes ago
-
Sindh government allocates Rs 868.684 mln for counter terrorism measures in FY 2024-255 minutes ago
-
CDA sets up 'central control room' to monitor cleanliness drive during Eid holidays4 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt. proposes Rs 160 bln for local councils in Budget 2024-255 minutes ago
-
Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif meets MPAs5 minutes ago
-
CM's message on 'World Blood Donation Day'5 minutes ago
-
Win-Pakistan organizes seminar on 'knowledge sharing with women in nuclear safety & nuclear security ..5 minutes ago
-
Kamber police arrest two drug dealers49 minutes ago
-
Governor visits Sundus Foundation, donates blood for thalassemia patients48 minutes ago