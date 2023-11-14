Open Menu

BF, SCCI Vow To Resolve Business Community Problems

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 14, 2023 | 09:32 PM

BF, SCCI vow to resolve business community problems

Senior leader of Businessman Forum (BF), former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq have reaffirmed their commitment to resolving business community problems on a priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Businessman Forum (BF), former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq have reaffirmed their commitment to resolving business community problems on a priority basis.

Speaking at a dinner reception hosted by Traders Alliance Federation, the business community leaders vowed to promote close liaison with governments at the center and provincial level through the SCCI platform to bring about tax reforms, provide relief to the business community, and achieve economic stability.

Ilyas Bilour said that the SCCI is the sole forum of the business community that has always played a pivotal role in resolving their issues and will continue to serve for the protection of business community rights and resolution of issues by utilizing all available means and resources.

Fuad Ishaq said that the business community is facing enormous difficulties under the prevailing economic conditions and called for proactive initiatives at the governmental level for an amicable resolution of the community's issues, tax reforms, and special incentives and facilities to continue running the wheel of the economy, business, and industries, which will also bring economic stability and lead the country towards sustainable growth and progress.

Ghazanfar Bilour, former FPCCI president, said that businessmen have played an important role in bringing economic stability by continuing their businesses despite the unfavorable conditions in the province. He said that the SCCI believes in selfless services to the business community and the chamber doors are always open for them, adding that no stone will remain unturned to resolve their issues.

The Businessman Forum leader and SCCI president extended their heartfelt thanks to the Traders Alliance Federation for hosting a dinner in their honor.

Earlier, the Traders Alliance Federation leader’s senior vice president Sheryar Khan Sarraf, vice president Hasnain Shiraz, and other office bearers also spoke on the occasion and pointed out various issues of the business community and suggested several proposals for their amicable resolution.

Related Topics

Resolution Business Shiraz Progress Alliance Lead Chamber Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

Iqbal Academy Lahore signs MoU with UoB Quetta

Iqbal Academy Lahore signs MoU with UoB Quetta

8 minutes ago
 Glencore takes majority stake in Canadian coal bus ..

Glencore takes majority stake in Canadian coal business

9 minutes ago
 OIC strongly condemns bombing of Qatari Reconstruc ..

OIC strongly condemns bombing of Qatari Reconstruction Committee Headquarters in ..

8 minutes ago
 Businessmen, traders, civil society laud services ..

Businessmen, traders, civil society laud services of KP Governor, holds coronati ..

9 minutes ago
 RDA Task Force conducts operation against three ho ..

RDA Task Force conducts operation against three housing societies

9 minutes ago
 Police identify 'flower tattoo' British woman 31 y ..

Police identify 'flower tattoo' British woman 31 years after murder: Interpol

9 minutes ago
DC Larkana chairs meeting to formulate strategy fo ..

DC Larkana chairs meeting to formulate strategy for next polio round

10 minutes ago
 Ajoka signs MOU with Qasim Ali Shah Foundation

Ajoka signs MOU with Qasim Ali Shah Foundation

11 minutes ago
 Karachi Mayor Stresses Resilience, Gender Equality ..

Karachi Mayor Stresses Resilience, Gender Equality in Post-Flood Reconstruction

11 minutes ago
 Court sends underage driver to jail on judicial re ..

Court sends underage driver to jail on judicial remand

17 minutes ago
 Manchar Lake's enhanced water discharge capacity m ..

Manchar Lake's enhanced water discharge capacity minimizes flood risk

15 minutes ago
 Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish with g ..

Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) stays bullish with gain of 142 more points

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan