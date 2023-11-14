BF, SCCI vow to resolve business community problems

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Senior leader of Businessman Forum (BF), former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq have reaffirmed their commitment to resolving business community problems on a priority basis

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Nov, 2023) Senior leader of Businessman Forum (BF), former senator Ilyas Ahmad Bilour and president of the Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) Fuad Ishaq have reaffirmed their commitment to resolving business community problems on a priority basis.

Speaking at a dinner reception hosted by Traders Alliance Federation, the business community leaders vowed to promote close liaison with governments at the center and provincial level through the SCCI platform to bring about tax reforms, provide relief to the business community, and achieve economic stability.

Ilyas Bilour said that the SCCI is the sole forum of the business community that has always played a pivotal role in resolving their issues and will continue to serve for the protection of business community rights and resolution of issues by utilizing all available means and resources.

Fuad Ishaq said that the business community is facing enormous difficulties under the prevailing economic conditions and called for proactive initiatives at the governmental level for an amicable resolution of the community's issues, tax reforms, and special incentives and facilities to continue running the wheel of the economy, business, and industries, which will also bring economic stability and lead the country towards sustainable growth and progress.

Ghazanfar Bilour, former FPCCI president, said that businessmen have played an important role in bringing economic stability by continuing their businesses despite the unfavorable conditions in the province. He said that the SCCI believes in selfless services to the business community and the chamber doors are always open for them, adding that no stone will remain unturned to resolve their issues.

The Businessman Forum leader and SCCI president extended their heartfelt thanks to the Traders Alliance Federation for hosting a dinner in their honor.

Earlier, the Traders Alliance Federation leader’s senior vice president Sheryar Khan Sarraf, vice president Hasnain Shiraz, and other office bearers also spoke on the occasion and pointed out various issues of the business community and suggested several proposals for their amicable resolution.