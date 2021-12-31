UrduPoint.com

BFA Along PANAH For Protecting People From Harmful Effects Of Sugary Drinks

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 31, 2021 | 07:18 PM

An important meeting was held between Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) and Pakistan National Heart Association (PANAH) in Quetta on Friday

The meeting discussed dietary risk factors related to Non Communicable Diseases (NCDs) like heart diseases, diabetes and various types of cancers.

The meeting also debated various policy measures required to reduce these risk factors for prevention of these deadly diseases.

A delegation led by Sana ullah Ghumman, General Secretary and Director Operations of Panah, had a meeting with the officials of Balochistan Food Authority.

Munawar Hussain, consultant Food Policy Program at Global Health Advocacy Incubator also attended the meeting and presented lesson learnt and evidence from various countries for reduction of consumption of sugary drinks and associated diseases.

Sanaullah Ghumman said that Panah has been educating the people for the last 38 years to save them from deadly diseases.

Sugar sweetened beverages are one the major cause of obesity, heart diseases, diabetes and tooth decay. Meetings were held with the officials of the Food Authority in the capital of each province.

Today's meeting with the Balochistan Food Authority is also a link in the same chain.

Sanaullah Ghumman said that the consumption of liquid sugar through sugary drinks has increased, that is why the cases of obesity, heart disease, diabetes and other NCDs is increasing.

He said urged for increasing tax on sugary drinks instead of essential day to day items in the mini budget.

Munawar Hussain, Consultant, Food Policy Program, briefed the members of Balochistan Food Authority on the harmful effects of sugary drinks.

He said the number of people living with diabetes has increased from 19 million to 33 million in Pakistan is just two years. This is an alarming situation and needs urgent policy measures to be in placed for prevention of dietary risks.

He said increasing tax is an evidence based strategy to reduce consumption of sugary drinks and related diseases.

Balochistan Food Authority support all possible policy measures to reduce consumption of sugary drinks including increasing taxes in these drinks.

Shabbir Achakzai, Provincial Program Officer Nutrition and NFA from Ministry of Health also attended the meeting.

