BFA Announces Registration Of Food Outlets

Wed 13th October 2021 | 05:25 PM

BFA announces registration of food outlets

The Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) has announced registration of food outlets and issuing of license for the franchising of restaurants, bakeries and canteens in the province

The authority has the mandate to register all the food outlets while strict action would be taken against unregistered food outlets as per law, an official of the authority said.

The authority has also expedited its ongoing operation against sale of sub-standard and unhygienic food items, where inspection of various food outlets was underway across the Province.

The BFA took action against sale of expired food items and substandard goods to ensure quality of edible items in the better interest of public health in different districts of the province, he told APP.

The BFA teams conducted raids at various hotels, Bakeries, canteens and food packing points in various cities of the province after receiving complaints by the locals regarding selling of substandard food.

The authority also imposed heavy fines on low quality food selling outlets having poor cleanliness conditions.

The BFA has sealed various eateries in the province for selling sub-standard food and poor hygienic conditions, he said and added that the authority also imposed fines on food outlets, besides serving notices to them.

The awareness campaigns were also launched to sensitize the masses about the effects of low quality food on human health, he also told.

The BFA has been also established modern scientific laboratory to verify and monitor food business in the province and to ensure provision of hygienic food items to the general public.

He said that Balochistan government has set up of two mobile food testing labs for food safety and quality control.

The authority has been able to check and monitor all the packed and unpacked food items besides food standard of restaurants in the respective areas, he added.

He said that BFA had also banned the storage, selling and manufacturing of various products including loose powder milk, artificial eggs, gutka and substandard oil and ghee.

The vegetable irrigated with polluted water are also destroyed in the province, he added.

