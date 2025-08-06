BFA busted fake butter production unit in Quetta

In a major crackdown against food adulteration, the Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) has successfully unearthed a factory involved in the production of counterfeit dairy products under the name of a well-known brand

The illegal production unit was located on Jan Muhammad Road and was exposed following a tip-off received by the authority.

The raid was conducted under the supervision of Director Operations Riaz Nasar, during which a large quantity of fake butter, harmful margarine, substandard cream, and low-quality packaging material was seized.

The products were being manufactured and distributed under the guise of a reputable brand and later supplied to markets across the region.

According to initial findings, the factory was operating without any standard hygiene protocols. The raw materials were stored in unhygienic conditions, and the working environment posed serious health risks. More alarmingly, the medical certificates of the workers were found to be fake, and the laboratory reports presented for the manufactured items were fabricated.

Authorities described these practices as a serious betrayal of consumer trust and a direct threat to public health.

The BFA has immediately sealed the factory and launched legal proceedings against its owners. Samples of the confiscated butter have been sent to a specialized laboratory for in-depth analysis to determine the exact nature and quality of the ingredients used.

Commenting on the operation, Director General of Balochistan Food Authority, Waqar Khurshid Alam, stated that the authority remains fully committed to ensuring the provision of safe, pure, and quality food to the public. He affirmed that those involved in the production and sale of adulterated or hazardous food items would not be allowed to operate freely.

“Elements manufacturing and selling fake food products cannot hide from the BFA,” said DG Alam. “Our mission is to safeguard every citizen’s right to hygienic and genuine food. We will continue to carry out indiscriminate actions against the adulteration mafia.”

This operation marks a milestone in the BFA’s ongoing campaign to crack down on food adulteration and protect public health in Balochistan.