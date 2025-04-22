BFA continues crackdown against substandard food

(@FahadShabbir)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) continues its province-wide campaign against the sale of substandard and hazardous food products with strict, uninterrupted, and non-discriminatory inspections in various districts.

As part of the ongoing enforcement drive, inspection teams from BFA penalized a total of 32 food businesses across Quetta, Khuzdar, Ormara, and Sohbatpur for violations of food safety laws, including the sale of expired and low-quality food items.

According to a BFA spokesperson, multiple food outlets and factories in Quetta were inspected. Actions were taken against several bakeries, hotels, general stores, fast food corners, an ice lolly unit, a traditional bread (kulcha) factory, and the canteen of BMC Hospital due to poor hygiene, non-compliance with safety protocols, and the provision of unsafe food.

A milk vendor on Arbab Karam Khan Road was also fined after it was confirmed that milk was adulterated with powder and water.

In Khuzdar, the zonal inspection team seized and destroyed large quantities of expired biscuits, cakes, chocolates, packaged spices, and harmful Chinese salt from five confectionery and general stores. Hefty fines were imposed on the shopkeepers involved.

Similarly, in Ormara, expired and banned edible items were confiscated from a wholesaler and two general stores. In Sohbatpur, serious violations of hygiene standards led to legal action against a poultry shop and a hotel.

Director General of the Balochistan Food Authority, Waqar Khurshid Alam, emphasized that ensuring the availability of safe and quality food to the public is the Authority’s top priority. He stated that inspections of food-related businesses, regardless of size or scale, will continue without interruption.

He warned that no leniency would be shown towards those violating regulations or BFA’s SOPs, and strict legal action will be taken against anyone endangering public health for personal gain.