Open Menu

BFA Continues Crackdown Against Substandard Food

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 22, 2025 | 10:41 PM

BFA continues crackdown against substandard food

The Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) continues its province-wide campaign against the sale of substandard and hazardous food products with strict, uninterrupted, and non-discriminatory inspections in various districts

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) The Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) continues its province-wide campaign against the sale of substandard and hazardous food products with strict, uninterrupted, and non-discriminatory inspections in various districts.

As part of the ongoing enforcement drive, inspection teams from BFA penalized a total of 32 food businesses across Quetta, Khuzdar, Ormara, and Sohbatpur for violations of food safety laws, including the sale of expired and low-quality food items.

According to a BFA spokesperson, multiple food outlets and factories in Quetta were inspected. Actions were taken against several bakeries, hotels, general stores, fast food corners, an ice lolly unit, a traditional bread (kulcha) factory, and the canteen of BMC Hospital due to poor hygiene, non-compliance with safety protocols, and the provision of unsafe food.

A milk vendor on Arbab Karam Khan Road was also fined after it was confirmed that milk was adulterated with powder and water.

In Khuzdar, the zonal inspection team seized and destroyed large quantities of expired biscuits, cakes, chocolates, packaged spices, and harmful Chinese salt from five confectionery and general stores. Hefty fines were imposed on the shopkeepers involved.

Similarly, in Ormara, expired and banned edible items were confiscated from a wholesaler and two general stores. In Sohbatpur, serious violations of hygiene standards led to legal action against a poultry shop and a hotel.

Director General of the Balochistan Food Authority, Waqar Khurshid Alam, emphasized that ensuring the availability of safe and quality food to the public is the Authority’s top priority. He stated that inspections of food-related businesses, regardless of size or scale, will continue without interruption.

He warned that no leniency would be shown towards those violating regulations or BFA’s SOPs, and strict legal action will be taken against anyone endangering public health for personal gain.

Recent Stories

BFA continues crackdown against substandard food

BFA continues crackdown against substandard food

3 minutes ago
 Luc Triangle meets Federal Minister for Overseas P ..

Luc Triangle meets Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis Chaudhry Salik Hussa ..

11 minutes ago
 Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

Hot, partly cloudy weather forecast for Lahore

11 minutes ago
 Kidney transplant operation to be held in BINUQ on ..

Kidney transplant operation to be held in BINUQ on April 25

11 minutes ago
 Punjab govt transfers 11 officers

Punjab govt transfers 11 officers

11 minutes ago
 Indian media indulging in false propaganda against ..

Indian media indulging in false propaganda against Pakistan again

16 minutes ago
7th convocation of PUMHS held

7th convocation of PUMHS held

16 minutes ago
 CISS hosts int'l conference on nuclear deterrence

CISS hosts int'l conference on nuclear deterrence

16 minutes ago
 Khuli Kachehri held at circuit house Sanghar

Khuli Kachehri held at circuit house Sanghar

16 minutes ago
 Islamabad seeks global partners to tackle water cr ..

Islamabad seeks global partners to tackle water crisis

16 minutes ago
 Matiari observes world earth day with awareness pr ..

Matiari observes world earth day with awareness program

16 minutes ago
 HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests

HSA conducts DHO's vacant positions' tests

37 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan