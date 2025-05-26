Open Menu

BFA Continues Crackdown Against Vegetable Grown With Sewage Water

Sumaira FH Published May 26, 2025 | 10:09 PM

Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) continued crackdown against vegetables grown with toxic sewage water in full swing for the third consecutive day in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2025) Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) continued crackdown against vegetables grown with toxic sewage water in full swing for the third consecutive day in Quetta.

During the authority’s operations, vegetables under cultivation and prepared on more than 60 acres of land in and around CPEC Road Quetta, including spinach, onion, mint and cabbage were destroyed.

The campaign has been going on for the past three days, a total of about 150 acres of unhealthy vegetables grown on land have been destroyed so far, the aim of the operations is to protect public health and discourage illegal farming.

According to BFA experts, vegetables grown with sewage water contain dangerous chemicals such as arsenic, sulfur and other toxic substances, which could prove to be very harmful to human health, while continuous consumption of these vegetables can cause various complex diseases.

BFA Director General Waqar Khurshid Alam said in this regard that those who grow vegetables with dirty water would have to face the law. He said that public health protection is our top priority, playing with the health of citizens for personal gain would not be allowed under any circumstances.

The DGBFA further said that farmers and landowners have been repeatedly informed that sewage water could only be used for non-edible crops, however, despite clear instructions, strict action is being taken against violations.

The Balochistan Food Authority reiterates its resolve that measures against the cultivation of unhealthy vegetables and the preparation and sale of substandard food will continue uninterruptedly so that safe and quality food can be provided to the public, he said.

