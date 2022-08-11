UrduPoint.com

BFA Continues Food Safety Drive In Education Institutes

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2022 | 12:20 PM

BFA continues food safety drive in education institutes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :A special awareness campaign of Balochistan Food Authority is going on to provide awareness about food safety to the teachers and students of schools and colleges in Quetta.

In this regard, BFA officials on Thursday visited Government Boys Inter colleges, Government Boys High school and Government Primary School Kali Shaikhan.

The teachers and students of the education institutes were informed in detail about the basic principles of hygiene, especially keeping edible items safe from various germs.

The teachers and students of the educational institutions termed the awareness session as very useful and informative and said that they have received information about numerous factors related to food safety from the special awareness campaign of BFA.

"If people are sensitized about food safety and unhealthy food, then they will definitely discourage poor food and prefer hygienically safe food," they added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Poor Education From Government

Recent Stories

Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain va ..

Dollar falls to Rs220 as rupee continue to gain value

45 minutes ago
 Pakistan observes National Day of Minorities today

Pakistan observes National Day of Minorities today

1 hour ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2022

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 11th August 2022

3 hours ago
 Fraser-Pryce scorches to Monaco 100m victory

Fraser-Pryce scorches to Monaco 100m victory

12 hours ago
 Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fough ..

Kenya waits impatiently for results of close-fought vote

12 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.