BFA continues food safety drive in education institutes

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :A special awareness campaign of Balochistan Food Authority is going on to provide awareness about food safety to the teachers and students of schools and colleges in Quetta.

In this regard, BFA officials on Thursday visited Government Boys Inter colleges, Government Boys High school and Government Primary School Kali Shaikhan.

The teachers and students of the education institutes were informed in detail about the basic principles of hygiene, especially keeping edible items safe from various germs.

The teachers and students of the educational institutions termed the awareness session as very useful and informative and said that they have received information about numerous factors related to food safety from the special awareness campaign of BFA.

"If people are sensitized about food safety and unhealthy food, then they will definitely discourage poor food and prefer hygienically safe food," they added.