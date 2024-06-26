Open Menu

BFA Degree Show Held

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 26, 2024 | 05:10 PM

BFA Degree Show held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Department of Art and Design, Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF) held BFA (Batch of Fine Arts) Degree Show here on Wednesday.

The event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli. She was joined by distinguished guests including Prof. Dr. Aysha Sameen, Coordinator of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences; Prof. Dr. Saima Akram, Coordinator of the Faculty of Science and Technology; Asif A. Malik, Registrar; and Amara Javed, Additional Director of Media. The exhibition also attracted various industry professionals, department heads, teachers, media representatives, and students.

The head of the Department of Art & Design Tuba Najam welcomed the guests and guided them through the exhibition, which showcased the creative works of students from the 2020-24 batch.

The display featured 17 projects in Painting, Printmaking, and Miniature Art, addressing themes such as women empowerment, human relationships, emotional attachments, self-expression, and the loss of identity markers.

The VC Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli praised the students for their strong grasp of design principles, color theory, and their insightful exploration of sensitive psychological and social issues.

She declared the degree show a significant milestone for the students, who are now poised to embark on their professional journeys.

Their work, she noted, demonstrates their readiness to make meaningful contributions to the field of graphic design.

This event not only celebrated the achievements of the students but also underscored the department's commitment to fostering creativity and excellence in art and design, she said.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Fine Women Media Event From Government Industry

Recent Stories

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Battin ..

Babar, Rizwan slip one spot each in ICC T20 Batting rankings

2 hours ago
 Technology is trending towards sustainability, and ..

Technology is trending towards sustainability, and TECNO Pakistan is leading the ..

2 hours ago
 Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakis ..

Indian funding TTP, BLA for terrorism inside Pakistan: Balochistan Home Minister

3 hours ago
 realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realm ..

Realme Announces the Launch of realme 12 and realme 12+ 5G in Pakistan

4 hours ago
 IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

IHC orders removal of Zartaj Gul’s name from ECL

4 hours ago
 Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

Women's camp for Asia Cup starts in Karachi

5 hours ago
FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark bir ..

FIFA uses Arif Lohar’s song “Aa” to mark birth of Lionel Messi

5 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 June 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 June 2024

9 hours ago
 Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in ..

Tarana at UN: Spotlight on Women’s suffering in Kashmir conflict

19 hours ago
 Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in he ..

Weather update: Pakistan to witness decrease in heatwave

19 hours ago
 Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rul ..

Punjab cabinet approves landmark Sikh Marriage rules, major policy initiatives

20 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan