BFA Degree Show held

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2024) The Department of Art and Design, Government College Women University, Faisalabad (GCWUF) held BFA (Batch of Fine Arts) Degree Show here on Wednesday.

The event was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli. She was joined by distinguished guests including Prof. Dr. Aysha Sameen, Coordinator of the Faculty of Arts and Social Sciences; Prof. Dr. Saima Akram, Coordinator of the Faculty of Science and Technology; Asif A. Malik, Registrar; and Amara Javed, Additional Director of Media. The exhibition also attracted various industry professionals, department heads, teachers, media representatives, and students.

The head of the Department of Art & Design Tuba Najam welcomed the guests and guided them through the exhibition, which showcased the creative works of students from the 2020-24 batch.

The display featured 17 projects in Painting, Printmaking, and Miniature Art, addressing themes such as women empowerment, human relationships, emotional attachments, self-expression, and the loss of identity markers.

The VC Prof Dr Zill-i-Huma Nazli praised the students for their strong grasp of design principles, color theory, and their insightful exploration of sensitive psychological and social issues.

She declared the degree show a significant milestone for the students, who are now poised to embark on their professional journeys.

Their work, she noted, demonstrates their readiness to make meaningful contributions to the field of graphic design.

This event not only celebrated the achievements of the students but also underscored the department's commitment to fostering creativity and excellence in art and design, she said.