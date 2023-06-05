BFA directs food businesses to adopt international food standards

The Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) has taken steps to make sure people engaged in the food businesses adopt the international food standards measures for the provision of hygienic and quality food to the masses for a healthy society

The present government has fully activated the BFA, which has made it possible to provide hygiene and quality food products across the province, an official of the food department said.

Terming substandard food intake as the basic reason for the multiple diseases, he stressed that the establishment of a healthy society was our mission, if achieved and it would lessen the burden on the hospitals.

He said the awareness campaigns were also launched to sensitize the masses about the effects of low-quality food on human health.

He said the BFA has demolished a huge amount of vegetables cultivated with contaminated and hazardous wastewater so far in collaboration with the district administration of Quetta.

The BFA has accelerated its efforts against vegetable crops cultivated with contaminated sewage water, and discarded several ripen crops in the provincial capital of Quetta, he added.

The vegetables prepared from sewage water were harmful not only to human health but also to animals, he warned.

The government has initiated the registration of food outlets and issuing of licenses for the franchising of restaurants, bakeries and canteens in the province.

The BFA has the mandate to register all the food outlets while strict action would be taken against unregistered food outlets as per law, the official said.