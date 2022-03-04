UrduPoint.com

BFA Expedited Its Operation Against Sale Of Sub-standard, Unhygienic Food Items

Faizan Hashmi Published March 04, 2022 | 04:10 PM

BFA expedited its operation against sale of sub-standard, unhygienic food items

QUETTA, Mar 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) has expedited its operation against sale of sub-standard and unhygienic food items, where inspection of various food outlets was underway across the Province.

The BFA took action against sale of expired food items and substandard goods to ensure quality of edible items in the better interest of public health in different districts of the province, a senior official of the authority told APP.

The BFA teams conducted raids at various hotels, Bakeries, canteens and food packing points in various cities of the province after receiving complaints by the locals regarding selling of substandard food.

The authority also imposed heavy fines on low quality food selling outlets having poor cleanliness conditions.

The BFA has sealed various eateries in the province for selling sub-standard food and poor hygienic conditions, he said and added that the authority also imposed fines on food outlets, besides serving notices to them.

The awareness campaigns were also launched to sensitize the masses about the effects of low quality food on human health, he also told.

The BFA has also been established modern scientific laboratory to verify and monitor food business in the province and to ensure provision of hygienic food items to the general public.

He said that Balochistan government has set up two mobile food testing labs for food safety and quality control.

The authority has been able to check and monitor all the packed and unpacked food items besides food standard of restaurants in the respective areas, he added.

He said that BFA had also banned the storage, selling and manufacturing of various products including sub-standard cold drinks loose powder milk, artificial eggs, gutka and substandard oil and ghee.

>