BFA fines 20 food centers on violation rules in Balochistan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) fined the owners of more than 20 food centers in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Dhadar, Loralai and Gwadar for violating the rules

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Oct, 2024) Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) fined the owners of more than 20 food centers in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Dhadar, Loralai and Gwadar for violating the rules.

According to the spokesperson, the BFA’s teams were carrying out indiscriminate actions against the food centers and factories to remedy the poor food to maintain the quality of edible items. He said that in this regard, the authority teams have busted an illegal factory making unhealthy and harmful candy toffee in Eastern Bypass Quetta.

He said that the sanitary and drainage arrangements in the Plummet factory were very poor, the walls of the unit were dirty, the machinery was contaminated and the air circulation arrangements were found to be inappropriate during action.

The spokesman said that the manufacturing and expiry dates were not shown on the candies produced in the factory, while the colors, chemicals and other ingredients used in the manufacture of Plummet were found to be non-food grade.

He said that all the products were unregistered and the water used in the processing was found to be contaminated.

He said that the personal hygiene of factory employees was poor and fitness certificate masks, head covers etc. were also not available.

It should be clear that throughout Balochistan, Plummet is eaten with passion by children and adults, especially with tea, but innocent people are completely unaware of the manufacturing process of Plummet and the unhealthy and harmful ingredients included in it, the official highlighted.

Apart from this, he said that the centers were fined in Quetta, Dhadar, Loralai and Gwadar included cooking oil company, Nimko factories, baking units and general departmental stores by the BFA’s teams during operation from which a large quantity of expired and banned products was seized.