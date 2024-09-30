BFA Fines 20 Shopkeepers On Substandard Edible Items In Balochistan
Umer Jamshaid Published September 30, 2024 | 02:00 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2024) Balochistan Food Authority (BFA)’s inspection teams fined owners of more than 20 food and cold drink shopkeepers on selling out substandard edible items in respective areas of Balochistan.
According to BFA’s spokesman, BFA’s inspection teams conducted raids at food and shopkeepers in respective areas of Balochistan including Quetta, Panjgur, Muslim Bagh, Hub and Loralai and confiscated large quantities of unregistered and defective beverages including expired and prohibited products.
He said that a major attempt to supply non-standard cold drinks in the western bypass area of Quetta was foiled by BFA team during operation.
About 1200 bottles of substandard and illegal drinks were seized from a cold drink factory located in the Bypass area, he said adding that a heavy fine was imposed on the factory owner by confiscating defective cold drinks and labeling equipment from the factory.
He said that the factory owner was warned to fulfill all legal requirements including registration before manufacturing and supplying cold drinks.
The spokesman, the authority's zonal inspection teams at Hub, Panjgur, Muslim Bagh and Loralai examined the quality of milk and the quality of food items sold in various food centers.
During the inspection, expired edible products and banned items were impounded from several centers and destroyed later.
He said that no comprise would be made on stranded of edible items and no body could be allowed to play health of people by selling substandard cold drink and other items in the area.
