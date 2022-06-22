UrduPoint.com

BFA Fines 22 Centers Including 2 Canteens Of Balochistan University

Sumaira FH Published June 22, 2022 | 05:40 PM

BFA fines 22 centers including 2 canteens of Balochistan University

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jun, 2022 ) :Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) has imposed fines on 22 centers including two canteens of Balochsitan University in different districts including Quetta during its ongoing operations against supply of substandard food items and adulterated milk.

Under the operation, the BFA officials took action for poor inspection arrangements during inspection, storage of items in contaminated refrigerators and presence of stale meat and fast food, said press release issued here on Wednesday.

Owners and administrators were instructed to implement standard operating procedures (SOPs) and ensure provision of quality and safe food items to students.

In addition, Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) mobile Laboratories Milk Safety teams checked Milk Shops at respective areas including Spiny Road, Brewery Road and Prince Road.

They also took milk samples from various shops and tested them on the spot, imposing fines on 7 Milk Shops on impure of milk.

Meanwhile,two baking units were fined for inspecting various food and beverage outlets in Turbat for poor sanitation and drainage, unhealthy storage of finished goods, presence of insects in the baking area and use of expired baking ingredients by the zonal team of Balochistan Food Authority (BFA).

In Mastung district of Daringarh, Zonal Director Sajjad Ali along with the team took action against 4 baking plants, 2 hotels and a pakoda shop.

The BFA zonal team also imposed fines on 7 other food and beverage outlets for minor defects.

