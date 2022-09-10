UrduPoint.com

BFA Fines 3 Milk Shops On Selling Unhealthy Milk In Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published September 10, 2022

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Balochistan food Authority (BFA) imposed fines on three more milk shops in Quetta city against the supply of unhealthy and impure milk during ongoing operation against substandard items on Saturday.

According to BFA's special mobile laboratory inspection team, milk samples were taken from several centers located in Alamdar Road, Marriabad and Mission Road areas and tested on the spot.

As the mobile laboratory of reports, the milk of three shops was found to contain a lot of water and powdered milk, the arrangements for storing the items (milk, curd) while the BFA said shops were also unsanitary and contrary to the rules of hygiene and the owners of Milk shops were fined on the occasion,Besides, BFA Milk Safety Team members directed the owners of milk shops to display special detailed labels in the shops about the types of milk sold in their shops.

