BFA holds training session

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Balochistan food Authority & Nutrition International organized a two-day orientation training related to Salt Iodization Officers of BFA & salt Processors attended the said Session.

Dr. Fatima Saad and Dr.

Mehmood Khan of USI program informed the participants about Salt Fortification and the ongoing Universal Salt Iodization Program of Nutrition International in this regard.

On the final day, Secretary Food Department Mujeeb ur Rehman , Director General BFA Muhammad Naeem Bazai, Coordinator National Fortification Alliance Dr. Khawaja Masood also participated in the training session.