BFA Holds Training Session On Prosecution Process & Case Preparation

Sumaira FH Published July 25, 2023 | 10:58 PM

Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) organized a comprehensive training session on the prosecution process and case preparation at its Quetta head office on Tuesday

Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) organized a comprehensive training session on the prosecution process and case preparation at its Quetta head office on Tuesday.

According to press release The event, held under the purview of the BFA Law, witnessed the active participation of Director Operations, Deputy Directors, newly appointed Food Safety Officers, Lab Technologists, Food Safety Supervisors, and internees.

The training session aimed to enhance the participants' understanding and expertise in handling legal matters related to food safety and regulation. It provided valuable insights into the legal framework governing food safety practices and regulations in Balochistan, equipping attendees with the necessary knowledge and skills to effectively navigate the prosecution process and prepare strong cases against offenders.

Expert speakers and legal professionals shared their expertise during the session, covering various topics such as evidence gathering, documenting violations, preparing legal documentation, courtroom procedures, and presenting compelling cases. Practical case studies and interactive discussions further enriched the learning experience, allowing participants to apply their knowledge in real-life scenarios.

The training session not only strengthened the attendees' individual capabilities but also fostered teamwork and collaboration among the participants.

It served as a platform for sharing experiences and learning from each other's perspectives, ultimately enhancing the collective efforts of the Balochistan Food Authority in ensuring food safety.

