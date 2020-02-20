UrduPoint.com
BFA Imparts Skills To 22 University Graduates Under 2019 Internship Programme

BFA imparts skills to 22 university graduates under 2019 internship programme

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Feb, 2020 ) :As many as 22 university graduates of different varsities have completed six-month internship programme at Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) with the aim to enhance management and technical skills among the young students.

The BFA had awarded six month internship to the university graduates qualified in the field of food technology, micro biology and bio chemistry, a BFA official told APP.

Around 170 students had applied for the programme where 30 students were shortlisted and out of which 22 got training in BFA successfully to acquire hands on experience in the field of food management and nutrition.

The internees were also awarded Rs20,000 monthly stipends. Director General BFA Ibrahim Baloch had distributed certificates among the students on completing their internship.

The DG said that field experience was necessary for a fresh university graduate to become competent and talented officer in any sector.

"An internship is a work-experience period in which fresh graduates gain skills to succeed in practical field," he added.

DG BFA Ibrahim Baloch said the main purpose of internship was to help students develop their management and technical skills so that they could become successful workers in the relevant fields.

He congratulated the students on successful completion of their internship at BFA and hoped that the experience they acquired from it would enable them to purposely serve the country.

More Stories From Pakistan

