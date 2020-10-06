UrduPoint.com
BFA Imposes Ban On Sale Of Mastung Cake In Province

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Tue 06th October 2020 | 10:07 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2020 ) :Balochistan food Authority (BFA) has imposed ban on sale of Mastung Cake in the province as quality and purity of the product did not confirm to the prescribed standard in the checking.

Hence such product sellers are liable to be punished under the Balochistan Food Authority Act, 2014, said a press released issued here on Tuesday.

More Stories From Pakistan

