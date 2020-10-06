BFA imposes ban on sale of Mastung Cake in province

Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) has imposed ban on sale of Mastung Cake in the province as quality and purity of the product did not confirm to the prescribed standard in the checking

Hence such product sellers are liable to be punished under the Balochistan Food Authority Act, 2014, said a press released issued here on Tuesday.