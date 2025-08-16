Open Menu

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 16, 2025 | 09:45 PM

BFA sealed Bakery after 49 fall ill from contaminated products

The Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) sealed a bakery in Quetta’s Saryab area late Thursday night following a food poisoning outbreak that left 49 people, mostly children and women, hospitalized

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2025) The Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) sealed a bakery in Quetta’s Saryab area late Thursday night following a food poisoning outbreak that left 49 people, mostly children and women, hospitalized.

The action was triggered by a viral social media complaint, prompting Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) Director General Waqar Khurshid Alam to order an emergency inspection.

A BFA team visited the children’s ward at Civil Hospital Quetta, where medical staff confirmed that 17 children and 2 women had been admitted with symptoms of food poisoning. An additional 30 cases were reported at nearby clinics.

Hospital reports revealed that all patients were infected with the same dangerous bacterial strain, prompting an immediate investigation into the source.

The BFA team, accompanied by a special magistrate, inspected the baking unit identified as the likely source of the contaminated products.

The inspection uncovered alarming violations of food safety protocols, including:

In response, the bakery was immediately sealed, and samples were sent for laboratory testing. Legal proceedings have been initiated against the owners.

DG Waqar Khurshid Alam condemned the negligence, saying that “No one will be allowed to play with the public’s health. Those endangering children’s lives deserve no leniency. The Balochistan Food Authority will continue to take swift and strict measures to ensure the supply of safe and quality food to the public.”

He also urged public cooperation, encouraging consumers to verify the quality of food items and report violations. Alam reaffirmed that the BFA’s 24-hour complaint system remains active and responsive.

