BFA seals fake factories for hazardous packing new oil in Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan food Authority (BFA) arrested a group manufacturing hazardous and used ghee (Oil) in new packaging in carrying out a major operation on a fake factory located on Sabzal Road in Quetta on Friday.

The officers of the Food Authority recovered a large quantity of used cooking oil and their cleaning equipment and also sealed the fake factories and warehouses in the satellite towns.

The Food Authority along with the police registered a case against the warehouse owner