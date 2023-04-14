UrduPoint.com

BFA Seals Fake Factories For Hazardous Packing New Oil In Quetta

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 07:00 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Balochistan food Authority (BFA) arrested a group manufacturing hazardous and used ghee (Oil) in new packaging in carrying out a major operation on a fake factory located on Sabzal Road in Quetta on Friday.

The officers of the Food Authority recovered a large quantity of used cooking oil and their cleaning equipment and also sealed the fake factories and warehouses in the satellite towns.

The Food Authority along with the police registered a case against the warehouse owner

