BFA Students Put On Display Their Theses

Umer Jamshaid Published July 04, 2024 | 06:21 PM

BFA students put on display their theses

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said the new ideas introduced by students in the textile sector by using their creative skills are praiseworthy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood has said the new ideas introduced by students in the textile sector by using their creative skills are praiseworthy.

He expressed these views while addressing the opening ceremony of the colorful theses exhibition of the Bachelor of Fine Arts (BFA) students, organised by the Department of Textile Design, Punjab University College of Art and Design.

Principal College of Art and Design Dr Samina Naseem, In-charge of Textile Design Department Dr Asna Mubashra, faculty members and students were present.

At the thesis exhibition, students used various natural materials and textiles and also created various works of art on Pak-China friendship and culture.

In his address, PU VC Dr Khalid Mahmood said students used natural elements beautifully in the field of textiles. He said that the works of art on Pak-China relations and culture are fascinating. The participants lauded the artwork of students.

