BFA takes action against 3700 outlets, impose fines of Rs 38 million: DG

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) Director General Balochistan Food Authority Ateeq Ullah Khan said that the authority has taken action against around 3700 restaurants and other food outlets against the substandard, unhygienic and expired food items and a fine of Rs 38 million was imposed on violations during last 15 months.

He said that elimination of unhealthy oil and adulterated milk in Quetta city is not less than a challenge. Around 3000 kg of meat was destroyed during last two days while conducting an operation in Kuchlak, Tehsil of Quetta.

The operations of Balochistan Food Authority will continue in the future, he expressed these views while addressing a press conference on Friday.

Referring to this year's theme of World Digestive Day, "Your Digestive Health, Make it a Priority", Director General BFA said that without a doubt, a healthy digestive system is the key to digesting food properly and maintaining overall health.

He added that a good digestive system depends on good and proper diet.

Ateeq Ullah Khan said that the Balochistan Food Authority is taking measures for the production and sale of standardized food items, it also provides full support to the people in choosing hygienic food.

He requested the public to do not compromise on the quality of food while buying it, to always choose the products of authentic companies.

While in case of any complaint related to the production and sale of defective food, immediately report to the BFA so that timely action can be taken against those who play with people's health. Ateeq Ullah Khan said that various diseases are spreading due to the non-standard cooling oil and Banaspati used in food.