Open Menu

BFA Takes Action Against Cultivation Of Vegetables From Sewerage Water

Sumaira FH Published September 06, 2023 | 10:43 PM

BFA takes action against cultivation of vegetables from sewerage water

Balochistan Food Authority Wednesday started a crackdown against the cultivation of vegetables from sewerage water in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Food Authority Wednesday started a crackdown against the cultivation of vegetables from sewerage water in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court.

On the direction of Director General Balochistan Food Authority Muhammad Naeem Bazai, the food safety teams of BFA in the presence of District Administration Quetta during the operation in Sabzal Road destroyed various vegetables cultivated with dirty water by ploughing on the vast land.

Various vegetables were cultivated by irrigating the fields with water from the adjacent canals.

Among the unhealthy vegetables destroyed were cabbage and coriander crops.

Director General BFA Muhammad Naeem Bazai said that vegetables produced from sewage water are very harmful to human health.

In this connection. Balochistan Food Authority has informed through newspapers, social media and directly to landowners and farmers.

DG deplored that people are suffering from stomach, liver and other various diseases due to the use of these vegetables.

The cultivation of vegetables with poisonous water will not be allowed, he maintained.

Related Topics

Balochistan Supreme Court Quetta Water Social Media Road From

Recent Stories

Bilawal felicitates Pakistan cricket team on winni ..

Bilawal felicitates Pakistan cricket team on winning match against Bangladesh

4 minutes ago
 Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A) to be observe across ..

Chehlum of Imam Hussain (R.A) to be observe across northern Sindh

5 minutes ago
 Jamal Shah stresses preserving traditional art for ..

Jamal Shah stresses preserving traditional art forms

5 minutes ago
 Pakistan Defense Day observed in Jhang

Pakistan Defense Day observed in Jhang

10 minutes ago
 PNSC suggested not procuring old vessels for oil t ..

PNSC suggested not procuring old vessels for oil tankers

14 minutes ago
 Crackdown against hoarders: Sugar prices start dec ..

Crackdown against hoarders: Sugar prices start decreasing in Quetta

14 minutes ago
Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain receives National G ..

Crown Prince of Umm Al Qaiwain receives National Guard Commander

19 minutes ago
 Two accused arrested in Kohat

Two accused arrested in Kohat

14 minutes ago
 Haris, Naseem help Pakistan trounce Bangladesh in ..

Haris, Naseem help Pakistan trounce Bangladesh in Super Four clash

14 minutes ago
 Sharjah Economic Development Department discusses ..

Sharjah Economic Development Department discusses Cooperation with Ministry of I ..

19 minutes ago
 Pakistani rupee makes significant recovery against ..

Pakistani rupee makes significant recovery against dollar in open market

14 minutes ago
 PM condoles death of Secretary Interior

PM condoles death of Secretary Interior

17 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan