BFA takes action against cultivation of vegetables from sewerage water

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2023 ) :Balochistan Food Authority Wednesday started a crackdown against the cultivation of vegetables from sewerage water in the light of the orders of the Supreme Court.

On the direction of Director General Balochistan Food Authority Muhammad Naeem Bazai, the food safety teams of BFA in the presence of District Administration Quetta during the operation in Sabzal Road destroyed various vegetables cultivated with dirty water by ploughing on the vast land.

Various vegetables were cultivated by irrigating the fields with water from the adjacent canals.

Among the unhealthy vegetables destroyed were cabbage and coriander crops.

Director General BFA Muhammad Naeem Bazai said that vegetables produced from sewage water are very harmful to human health.

In this connection. Balochistan Food Authority has informed through newspapers, social media and directly to landowners and farmers.

DG deplored that people are suffering from stomach, liver and other various diseases due to the use of these vegetables.

The cultivation of vegetables with poisonous water will not be allowed, he maintained.