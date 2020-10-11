UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

BFA To Get Two Mobile Food Testing Labs

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 11th October 2020 | 02:50 PM

BFA to get two mobile food testing labs

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Oct, 2020 ) :The Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) would get two mobile food testing labs to verify and monitor food business in the province to ensure provision of hygienic food items to the general public.

The Balochistan government has given the approval for provision of two mobile food testing labs to the BFA in Quetta and Khuzdar for food safety and quality control.

Talking to APP, an official of the Balochistan government said, with the provision of these credible labs, the authority would be able to check and monitor all the packed and unpacked food items besides food standard of restaurantsin the respective areas.

He said the authority would be able to make sure the formulated standards, procedures and guidelines of the authority in relation to any aspect of food including food business, food labeling and food additives to specify appropriate enforcement systems.

He said the government has planned to endorse proper food laboratories enabled with methods of sampling, analysis of samples and report formation of results to take specific measures to curtail adulteration in food in all over Balochistan.

The BFA has sealed various eateries in the province for selling sub-standard food and poor hygienic conditions, he said adding that the Authority has also imposed fine on food outlets, besides serving notices to them.

"Awareness campaigns were also launched to sensitize the masses about the effects of low quality food to the human health.

The raids were conducted at various canteens, hotels, bakery functional in the city after receiving complaints by the locals regarding selling of substandard food," he added.

The owners of different eateries were being directed to improve the hygienic conditions at their outlets and to ensure the selling of quality food by following BFA standards.

"It is a top priority of provincial government to ensure the availability of quality and safe food in the province. No one will be allowed to play the lives of people," he remarked.

He said the BFA had also banned the storage, selling and manufacturing of various products including loose powder milk, artificial eggs, gutka and substandard oil and ghee. The vegetable irrigated with polluted water had also been destroyed in the city, he added.

Related Topics

Balochistan Quetta Business Poor Water Mobile Oil Fine Khuzdar All Government Top

Recent Stories

DAMAC Properties awards main contract for Zada pro ..

2 hours ago

SHUAA launches US$200 million &#039;Financing Oppo ..

3 hours ago

ADQ launches &#039;Q Market Makers&#039; to enhanc ..

3 hours ago

Over 70,000 new coronavirus cases in India

3 hours ago

UAE Press: Smooth transfer of power in Kuwait unde ..

4 hours ago

Arab Coalition intercepts explosive Houthi drone

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.