ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2020 ) :The Baseball Federation of Asia (BFA) will hold a webinar in September with the main focus on ideas and proposals on how to hold two international events later this year, a top official of Pakistan Federation Baseball (PFB) said on Friday.

The under 12 Asian Baseball Championship is set to be held in November, while the under 18 Asian Baseball Championship is scheduled to take place in December.

"The webinar will come up with the proposals as whether to hold these events according to the schedule or push them to some other dates while taking into consideration COVID-19 health and safety measures" Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, president of PFB told APP.

Fakhar, who is also a member of BFA's executive body, however, did not reveal the exact date of the webinar but added it would also discuss as how the game of baseball could be modified to adapt to the new norm, arising out of coronavirus pandemic.

According to Fakhar PFB was in constant touch with the BFA and conveyed it Pakistan's willingness to send its outfits for the events whenever these take place. "I've recently talked to BFA head on phone. He has expressed the optimism that these events will take place as per schedule. I've given him a positive response for our teams," he added.

"These two events are very important for us as they will serve as qualifiers for World Cups in their respective categories. Top two sides of these events will feature in the World Cups, taking place next year," he said.

Fakhar said PFB's academies at Khyber Agency, Swabi, Lahore and Okara were functional and athletes of these and adjacent areas were undergoing training there.

"Besides we are in contact with our athletes of other areas. They've been directed to carry on self training as we believe their safety is the first priority.

"They did not contract the virus when it was at its peak and now we don't want them to suffer at a time when it is subsiding." He said as per government announcement the educational institutions were likely to reopen across the country on September 15 and hence the federation had also decided to resume its camps by middle of next month. "We'll also functionalize our academy in Multan in September besides reopening our facilities in Karachi, Hyderabad and other cities," he added.

He said the federation was also planning to hold an inter-city championship to involve maximum youth in baseball. "For that we are waiting for the educational institutions to reopen as it will help us to attract maximum number of youth."\395