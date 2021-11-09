UrduPoint.com

BFA Uproots Vegetables Cultivated Through Wastewater At 1,100 Acres

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Tue 09th November 2021 | 08:31 PM

Balochistan Food Authority (BFA) has demolished huge amount of vegetables cultivated on 1,100 acres of land with contaminated and hazardous wastewater so far in collaboration with the district administration of Quetta

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Nov, 2021 ) :Balochistan food Authority (BFA) has demolished huge amount of vegetables cultivated on 1,100 acres of land with contaminated and hazardous wastewater so far in collaboration with the district administration of Quetta.

The Food Authority has accelerated its efforts against vegetable crops cultivated with contaminated sewage water, and discarded several ripen crops in the provincial capital of Quetta, a BFA official told APP.

The action was taken at Samungli, Spinny, Sayab Road and their surroundings, during which different grown vegetable crops, including spinach, cauliflower, onion and others were discarded by the officials, while contaminated water resources to these fields were also disconnected by the authorities.

He said, "The authority is conducting a crackdown against vegetables being grown with wastewater so that the public can be provided healthy, clean and fresh fruits and vegetables.

" The vegetables prepared from sewage water were harmful not only to human health but also to animals, he warned.

He said BFA was taking several actions against the cultivation of unhealthy vegetables.

The official said wastewater was still being used for vegetable cultivation and a special mechanism was being set up in this regard to ensure complete remediation where the role of all stakeholders was important.

In future, the crops grown with hazardous wastewater would not only be destroyed but rather a first information reports (FIRs) would also be registered against the culprits with the help of the district administration, he added.

