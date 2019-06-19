UrduPoint.com
BFA's Inspection Team Seals Warehouse For Selling Chines Salt

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 2 minutes ago Wed 19th June 2019 | 12:00 AM

BFA's inspection team seals warehouse for selling Chines Salt

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jun, 2019 ) :Balochistan food Authority (BFA)'s inspection team led by its Director Operation Syeda Nida Kazmi sealed a warehouse after recovering prohibited and hazardous Ajinomoto (Chinese Salt) at Satellite Town's New Adha area of provincial capital on Tuesday.

On special directives of Director General Balochistan Food Authority, the team in supervision of Syeda Nida Kazmi conducted raids at warehouses to monitor standard of edible goods, said press release issued here.

A warehouse was sealed after Ajinomoto (Chinese Salt) and Gutka were found there.

It was pertinent to mention that Supreme Court of Pakistan had banned the sale of Chinese Salt and its smuggling in the country in 2018 because it was dangerous for human health.

