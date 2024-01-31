BFC Fully Operational For Promotion Of Investment, Says DC
Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said on Wednesday that the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) was fully operational for the promotion of investment under the directions of the Punjab government.
He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the Business Facilitation Center and took a briefing.
DC also checked the service delivery at the counters of the Federal and provincial departments.
All facilities were being provided under one roof to resolve long-standing problems of businessmen.
Providing facilities to the business community was a priority of the government for economic stability, he added.
The establishment of a Business Facilitation Center will increase easy investment and the centre would eliminate unnecessary problems for entrepreneurs.
106 services of 18 provincial and two federal departments will be available under one roof in the Business Facilitation Center, DC concluded.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Bushra Bibi jailed for 14 years in Thoshakhana case
Federal Cabinet approves digitization plan FBR: Shamshad
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 January 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 January 2024
Interior Minister condemns terrorist attack in Machh
Queen Camilla takes public reins in King Charles's absence
Governor Punjab spends day with thalassemia children
Court awards 10 year imprisonment to drug peddler
Police arrest two drug peddlers, recover illicit liquor
Nawaz aims to replicate past economic success with new recovery efforts
Commissioner visits different schools, inspect polling station setup
Revenue department officials important in general election :DC.
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Election Commissioner Sindh reviews ballot papers, election material arrangements5 minutes ago
-
HESCO anti-theft operation continues: 409 more illegal connections detected5 minutes ago
-
FMU declares MBBS 2nd professional annual result-20235 minutes ago
-
47 women to contest polls on general seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa15 minutes ago
-
Police arrest seven kite sellers with 750 kites15 minutes ago
-
Director fisheries visits fish farms15 minutes ago
-
Election for PK-91 constituency postponed after tragic death of ANP candidate15 minutes ago
-
Search operations conducted for peaceful polls in Tank15 minutes ago
-
Election preparations gain momentum in Sargodha division25 minutes ago
-
Measures taken against forced, child labor reviewed25 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt declares Feb 5 as public holiday across the province25 minutes ago
-
4 killed as passenger van plunges into ravine in Dir Bala35 minutes ago