BFC Fully Operational For Promotion Of Investment, Says DC

Umer Jamshaid Published January 31, 2024 | 03:00 PM

BFC fully operational for promotion of investment, says DC

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2024) Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadeer said on Wednesday that the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) was fully operational for the promotion of investment under the directions of the Punjab government.

He expressed these views during a surprise visit to the Business Facilitation Center and took a briefing.

DC also checked the service delivery at the counters of the Federal and provincial departments.

All facilities were being provided under one roof to resolve long-standing problems of businessmen.

Providing facilities to the business community was a priority of the government for economic stability, he added.

The establishment of a Business Facilitation Center will increase easy investment and the centre would eliminate unnecessary problems for entrepreneurs.

106 services of 18 provincial and two federal departments will be available under one roof in the Business Facilitation Center, DC concluded.

