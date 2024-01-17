BFC gets operational to boost commercial activities in Multan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jan, 2024) Buisness Facilitation Center (BFC) aimed at removing hiccups to way of buisness and commercial activities got operational here on Wednesday.

Deputy Commissioner Rizwan Qadir paid visit to the centre opened on direction of CM Punjab Rizwan Qadir.

The center envisaged to facilitate investors through one-window operation was first of its kind to meet of their dreams of excelling buisness movements across the region.

It would deliver services with the help of two Federal and 18 provincial institutions.

Rizwan Qadir contended that it would finally break shackles of red-tapism and build confidence of investors on government entities.

The centre would extend 106 services besides on-line payments to the concerned quarters of the business affairs.

"It would prove to be remarkable distinction in the increase of buisness opportunities here" added the DC.

He said the concerned staff of different district departments would be deputed to get better output in the center.