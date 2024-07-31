BFC issues 767 NOCs to businessmen from May 1 to July 31

The Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) issued 767 no-objection certificates (NOCs) to businesspeople from May 1 to July 31, while 41 applications are in process

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jul, 2024) The business Facilitation Centre (BFC) issued 767 no-objection certificates (NOCs) to businesspeople from May 1 to July 31, while 41 applications are in process.

These details were provided at a meeting, chaired by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning Muzaffar Mukhtar.

Manager Business Centre Syed Haider Munir said in the briefing that the center had received a total of 819 applications during May, June and July, of which 32 applications had been sent to the relevant departments for further action.

The ADC finance appreciated the start of NTN and PSW login generation and establishment of traffic police counter at BFC and said that the matter would be taken up with the District Police Officer to introduce driving test facility in the BFC.

Meanwhile, Muzaffar Mukhtar also awarded certificates of appreciation to representatives of the best performing departments.