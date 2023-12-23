Open Menu

BFC Rawalpindi To Be Inaugurated On Jan 15: Secretary Industries

Muhammad Irfan Published December 23, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Secretary Industries Punjab Ehsan Bhatta on Saturday said that the Business Facilitation Center (BFC)Rawalpindi would be inaugurated on January 15

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Dec, 2023) Secretary Industries Punjab Ehsan Bhatta on Saturday said that the Business Facilitation Center (BFC)Rawalpindi would be inaugurated on January 15.

During a visit to the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry(RCCI), he said six BFCs were being established across Punjab including Rawalpindi.

He said that after the success of the BFC in Lahore, it was being set up in Rawalpindi, Multan, Sialkot, Faisalabad and Gujranwala at the insistence of the business community.

It aimed to bring investment in these districts by promoting economic activities and playing an important role in national development.

Secretary Industries appreciated Rawalpindi Chamber's efforts to establish the Business Facilitation Center and assured full support from the Punjab Government for the early completion of the centre.

During the visit, RCCI President Saqib Rafiq gave a detailed briefing on RCCI activities, discussed development projects and shared an update on facilities being provided to the business community for the promotion of trade activities in the region.

He said that the BFC for the business community in Punjab would serve as a major step towards ease of doing business which will provide seamless interaction between the business community and 36 different departments.

Within the centre, representatives of 18 departments, including Wapda, Nadra, SNGPL, environment, livestock, tourism, local government, PHA, Wasa, irrigation and police and other concerned departments would be stationed and will be responsible for guiding and taking prompt action on requests of the business community.

Earlier, the Secretary Industries also visited the Business Facilitation Center site in RDA where he was given a detailed briefing on various parts of the proposed centre, one window facility and operational matters.

