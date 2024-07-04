BFC Received 243 Applications During June
Sumaira FH Published July 04, 2024 | 01:30 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Jul, 2024) According to the instructions of the Punjab government, business Facilitation Centre (BFC) Sialkot received 243 applications during the month of June.
No Objection Certificate (NOCs) have been issued on 210 applications whereas 13 applications have been sent to the concerned departments for further action, while work on 20 was in progress.
These details were told by the Manager BFC Syed Haider Munir to the Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Zulqarnain during the briefing regarding the monthly performance report.
The Manager BFC said that out of total 243 applications from businessmen,100 applications were related to the energy department,37 of District Health Authority (DHA),33 of FWF and 31 applications were received for NOC of Punjab food Authority.
Manager BFC Syed Haider Munir said that since the establishment of the center in January, a total of 1456 applications have been received out of which 1348 NOCs have been issued.
