BFC revolutionary step to facilitate business community: DG MDA

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), Zahid Ikram said that the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) is a revolutionary step of the provincial government to provide relief to the business community. He expressed these views during a visit to BFC here on Friday. On this occasion, Director Town Planning Ali Raza was accompanied by him.

He paid a detailed visit to all counters established at the centre and issued directions to the duty staff present there to make better arrangements for the visitors.

He said that all the problems of entrepreneurs would be solved under one roof through the centre. The facilities in BFC would be enhanced day by day.

He issued directions to manager BFC Salman Qais to prepare daily and weekly progress reports of all departments concerned. All officers and personnel were directed to wear their name plates and to resolve all applications received at the centre timely.

