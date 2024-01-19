BFC Revolutionary Step To Facilitate Business Community: DG MDA
Muhammad Irfan Published January 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM
MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) Director General Multan Development Authority (MDA), Zahid Ikram said that the Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) is a revolutionary step of the provincial government to provide relief to the business community. He expressed these views during a visit to BFC here on Friday. On this occasion, Director Town Planning Ali Raza was accompanied by him.
He paid a detailed visit to all counters established at the centre and issued directions to the duty staff present there to make better arrangements for the visitors.
He said that all the problems of entrepreneurs would be solved under one roof through the centre. The facilities in BFC would be enhanced day by day.
He issued directions to manager BFC Salman Qais to prepare daily and weekly progress reports of all departments concerned. All officers and personnel were directed to wear their name plates and to resolve all applications received at the centre timely.
APP/sak
1730 hrs
Recent Stories
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz
China's economic resilience in 2023
NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions
Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..
Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial
Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..
Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel
Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024
UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully
Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore
PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct
More Stories From Pakistan
-
ADC ll chairs meeting regarding code of conduct3 minutes ago
-
BFC to facilitate business community under one roof: MCCI president3 minutes ago
-
Balochistan CM visits BEEF for distributing scholarship checks to students3 minutes ago
-
Famous film actor Sudhir remembered3 minutes ago
-
De-silting of canals completed in Faisalabad13 minutes ago
-
KP Higher Education Dept withdraws contractual lecturers termination orders13 minutes ago
-
Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz13 minutes ago
-
NCSW to prepare gender equality strategy to be presented in UN Commission: Nilofer23 minutes ago
-
Madad Ali directs to accommodate teachers serving on deputation in Islamabad23 minutes ago
-
Four boilers sealed, fine imposed on their owners23 minutes ago
-
88 power pilferers netted across MEPCO region23 minutes ago
-
Saudi ambassador meets Punjab caretaker CM33 minutes ago