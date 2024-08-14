BFC Sialkot celebrates National I-Day

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2024) To commemorate Pakistan 77th Independence Day, business Facilitation Centre (BFC) Sialkot celebrated Nations Independence Day with full zeal and fervor.

According to BFC Manager Sialkot,to grace the cake cutting ceremony, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Finance and Planning (F&P) Muzaffar Mukhtar joined the BFC staff along with walk in customers.

After cake cutting ADC Muzaffar visited the BFC premises and appreciated the overall upkeep of the BFC along with the staff conduct.

Afterwards the staff planted trees in the BFC Lawn as part of the ceremony to send out clear message that need of the hour was to make Pakistan clean and green, corruption free not just for our current generation but for the ones to proceed.