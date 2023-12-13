BFC to attract investors in Faisalabad: FCCI president

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Establishment of business Facilitation Centre (BFC) in Faisalabad is a happy augury as it would not only facilitate the industrialists but also attract maximum investors by providing them all mandatory and regulatory facilities under one roof.

This was stated by Dr. Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) during a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed.

He discussed various issues relating to the establishment of BFC and said that most probably BFC would be established in the Commissioner Complex where state-of-the-art facilities would be provided in addition to linking it with all concerned provincial departments.

Dr. Khurram Tariq thanked Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and the Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad for taking this bold and in-time decision which would encourage new investors.

Madam Silwat Saeed assured that consultation with FCCI would continue to materialize this project as early as possible.