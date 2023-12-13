Open Menu

BFC To Attract Investors In Faisalabad: FCCI President

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2023 | 07:25 PM

BFC to attract investors in Faisalabad: FCCI president

Establishment of Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) in Faisalabad is a happy augury as it would not only facilitate the industrialists but also attract maximum investors by providing them all mandatory and regulatory facilities under one roof

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2023) Establishment of business Facilitation Centre (BFC) in Faisalabad is a happy augury as it would not only facilitate the industrialists but also attract maximum investors by providing them all mandatory and regulatory facilities under one roof.

This was stated by Dr. Khurram Tariq President Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) during a meeting with Divisional Commissioner Madam Silwat Saeed.

He discussed various issues relating to the establishment of BFC and said that most probably BFC would be established in the Commissioner Complex where state-of-the-art facilities would be provided in addition to linking it with all concerned provincial departments.

Dr. Khurram Tariq thanked Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi and the Divisional Commissioner Faisalabad for taking this bold and in-time decision which would encourage new investors.

Madam Silwat Saeed assured that consultation with FCCI would continue to materialize this project as early as possible.

Related Topics

Faisalabad Business Chief Minister Punjab Chamber Commerce All Industry

Recent Stories

PSL Season 9 Draft: Exciting picks and trades unve ..

PSL Season 9 Draft: Exciting picks and trades unveiled for upcoming tournament

5 minutes ago
 Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) s ..

Faisalabad Chamber of Commerce & Industry (FCCI) says to help revive GPO service ..

2 minutes ago
 PM says terrorists already lost war; reiterates un ..

PM says terrorists already lost war; reiterates unyielding "no surrender, no ret ..

2 minutes ago
 Two bodies found in Ghazi Brotha water channel

Two bodies found in Ghazi Brotha water channel

2 minutes ago
 Consul General of Turkiye visits PCJCCI Secretaria ..

Consul General of Turkiye visits PCJCCI Secretariat

2 minutes ago
 COMSTECH, Huawei join forces to fortify OIC's Scie ..

COMSTECH, Huawei join forces to fortify OIC's Scientific Landscape

1 minute ago
CMO Education pays surprise visit to 21 schools

CMO Education pays surprise visit to 21 schools

6 minutes ago
 RDA to provide all possible support to promote con ..

RDA to provide all possible support to promote construction activities: DG RDA

17 minutes ago
 UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals pra ..

UVAS workshop on ‘Anaesthesia in pet animals practice’ concludes

17 minutes ago
 DC Abbottabad directs to focus on municipal servic ..

DC Abbottabad directs to focus on municipal services for the citizens

8 minutes ago
 Prioritizing Science & Technology termed as only k ..

Prioritizing Science & Technology termed as only key to socio-economic developme ..

11 minutes ago
 Customs seizes non-duty paid items

Customs seizes non-duty paid items

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan