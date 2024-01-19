Open Menu

BFC To Facilitate business community under One Roof: MCCI President

Faizan Hashmi Published January 19, 2024 | 06:20 PM

BFC to facilitate business community under one roof: MCCI president

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) A delegation of the Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) paid a visit to the recently opened Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) to inspect the desks set up by different provincial and Federal departments here on Friday.

Led by MCCI president, Mian Rashid Iqbal and Vice president Nadeem Sheikh , the delegation consisted of known businessmen Khawja Muhammad Yousuf,Fareed Mughais Sheikh, Khawaja Younis, Khawaja Muhammad Usman,Khawaja Muhammd Usman, Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh, Khawaja Slauddin and others. 

Accompanied by BFC focal person Robina Kausar, It got information from the desks of different departments.Later, talking to media, MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal paid tribute to interim CM Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi for establishing the centre in six cities of the provinces, hoping that it would continue its operations after the caretaker set up too.

 

He said that in developed countries such facilities available to the business community which made these countries economically viable and strong and added that 50 per cent traders as well as citizens of these cities would benefit from the facilities being extended in the centres.

MCCI president hoped that the rest of the departments would also set up its desks at BFC in future to facilitate the business community under one roof.He paid tribute to provincial caretaker Minister for Industries, SM Tanvir and Secretary Industries who worked day and night for establishing BFC and an application for linkage of all industry related departments.

APP/mjk

Related Topics

Multan Business Punjab Visit Rashid Commerce Media All From Industry

Recent Stories

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal ..

Lion may hide again to see public passion, Bilawal sarcastically targets Nawaz

16 minutes ago
 China's economic resilience in 2023

China's economic resilience in 2023

2 hours ago
 NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and ..

NSC, caretaker cabinet due today amid Pakistan and Iran tensions

2 hours ago
 Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Is ..

Cheezious Unveils New Corporate Headquarters in Islamabad, Reinforcing Commitmen ..

2 hours ago
 Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before S ..

Cipher Case: Govt challenges IHC decision before SC against Imran Khan’s trial

2 hours ago
 Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating t ..

Pakistan has no interest or desire in escalating tension with Iran: Caretaker FM

3 hours ago
Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasse ..

Punjab Government's e-Stamping Initiative Surpasses Rs 351 Billion in Revenue Co ..

3 hours ago
 vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

Vivo Y27s: A Visual Symphony and Design Marvel

3 hours ago
 Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone ..

Infinix Shines as the Most Innovative Mobile Phone Brand at CES 2024

3 hours ago
 UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & res ..

UN Chief urges Pakistan, Iran to de-escalate & resolve all issues peacefully

5 hours ago
 Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpo ..

Former Test cricketer Abdul Rehman robbed at Gunpoint in Lahore

6 hours ago
 PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of cond ..

PEMRA advises media to abide by ECP's code of conduct

6 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan