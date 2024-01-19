BFC to facilitate business community under one roof: MCCI president

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jan, 2024) A delegation of the Multan Chamber of Commerce & Industry (MCCI) paid a visit to the recently opened Business Facilitation Centre (BFC) to inspect the desks set up by different provincial and Federal departments here on Friday.

Led by MCCI president, Mian Rashid Iqbal and Vice president Nadeem Sheikh , the delegation consisted of known businessmen Khawja Muhammad Yousuf,Fareed Mughais Sheikh, Khawaja Younis, Khawaja Muhammad Usman,Khawaja Muhammd Usman, Bakhtawar Tanvir Sheikh, Khawaja Slauddin and others.

Accompanied by BFC focal person Robina Kausar, It got information from the desks of different departments.Later, talking to media, MCCI president Mian Rashid Iqbal paid tribute to interim CM Punjab, Mohsin Naqvi for establishing the centre in six cities of the provinces, hoping that it would continue its operations after the caretaker set up too.

He said that in developed countries such facilities available to the business community which made these countries economically viable and strong and added that 50 per cent traders as well as citizens of these cities would benefit from the facilities being extended in the centres.

MCCI president hoped that the rest of the departments would also set up its desks at BFC in future to facilitate the business community under one roof.He paid tribute to provincial caretaker Minister for Industries, SM Tanvir and Secretary Industries who worked day and night for establishing BFC and an application for linkage of all industry related departments.

