BFC Will Transform Rawalpindi Into Business District: Saqib Rafiq

Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2024 | 07:32 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2024) The Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) President Saqib Rafiq on Thursday said that the Business Facilitation Center (BFC) would transform Rawalpindi into a business district.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq in a statement lauded the Punjab government commitment and personal interest of Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi towards providing facilitation to the business community and termed it a vital step to facilitating investment and industrialization in the region.

It will also enhance the business environment in collaboration with Rawalpindi's administration and development partners, he added.

Saqib remarked that the establishment of Business Facilitation Center for business community in six cities of Punjab including Rawalpindi was a key initiative to ease of doing business which would provide seamless interaction between the business community and 36 different departments.

The center will process investor applications for necessary permits, and departmental representatives would be available for prompt assistance to enhance the city's business, he added.

At BFC Rawalpindi, representatives of 18 departments, including WAPDA, NADRA, SNGPL, Environment, Livestock, Tourism, Local government, PHA, WASA, Irrigation, Police and other concerned departments had been stationed who were responsible for guiding and taking prompt action on requests of the business community.

