BFCF tops with 631 NOCs issued to businessmen

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2024) The Business Facilitation Center, Faisalabad (BFCF) stood top with the issuance of 631 NOCs to the business community during the current month.

The center received 752 applications of which 631 NOCs were issued. Commissioner Silwat Saeed felicitated the staff of the center and said that it was an honour for all.

She said that the business community was being issued NOCs in the minimum possible time.

According to official sources here Friday, the business facilitation center Lahore issued 446 NOCs out of a total 646 applications. Multan issued 233 NOCs against 335 requests while Sialkot issued 266 NOCs on 304 applications.

Ober 192 NOCs were issued from the Rawalpindi center against 277 applications, while the Gujranwala center issued 152 NOCs on 259 applications.