Open Menu

BFCs Promoting Commercial, Business Activities In Province: Secy

Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 12:10 AM

BFCs promoting commercial, business activities in province: Secy

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shahinshah Muhammad Faisal Azim has said that the establishment of Business Facilitation Centres (BFCs) are promoting commercial and business activities in the province.

The NOCs of 31 Federal and provincial departments are being provided under one roof to encourage investors to launch new businesses, he added.

The Secretary visited the Business Facilitation Centre in Al-Falah Building, here on Tuesday and also reviewed the one-window services being provided by the Punjab government to facilitate the start-up of new businesses for investors there.

General Manager of the Center Abid Salim apprised the Secretary Information that NOCs from various departments including the Department of Industry & Commerce, Environment along with five federal departments are necessary for starting business in the province.

A time frame of 15 days has been fixed for the issuance of NOCs.

Earlier, NOCs were issued from the offices of various departments to the entrepreneurs so as to start business activities, he said and added that the process of issuance of NOCs took a span of several months. Delay in obtaining NOCs was causing wastage of time, resources as well as causing discouragement to the investors, he said.

Secretary Information Shahinshah Muhammad Faisal Azim inspected the facilities being provided by various departments at the Business Facilitation Centre and directed the staff present there to provide more facilitation to the applicants.

The General Manager presented a newsletter to the Secretary Information being issued by the Business Facilitation Centre to provide further awareness.

Related Topics

Business Government Of Punjab Punjab Commerce From Industry

Recent Stories

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajecto ..

Pakistan’s foreign policy on successful trajectory: Attaullah

7 hours ago
 PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP ..

PDMA issues alert about rains in most parts of KP from Thursday

8 hours ago
 Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable deve ..

Tragedies like Gaza won’t allow sustainable development: Asif

8 hours ago
 U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate ..

U.S. Ambassador Promotes Clean Energy and Climate Action During Lahore Visit

9 hours ago
 Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Pa ..

Qatar Emiri Naval Ship Alkhor Visits Karachi to Participate in Bilateral Exercis ..

9 hours ago
 realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first I ..

Realme Note 60 launching soon: Segment’s first IP64 Protection Championing Dur ..

9 hours ago
Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on res ..

Justice Yahya Afridi issues dissenting note on reserved seats case

12 hours ago
 PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

PM in New York to attend UNGA’s 79th session

12 hours ago
 Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Ch ..

Bushra Ansari criticizes viral singing style of Chahat Fateh Ali Khan

12 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 24 September 202 ..

15 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 24 September 2024

16 hours ago
 Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice ..

Imran Khan denounces propaganda, calls for justice, ceasefire in Palestine

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan