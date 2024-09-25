BFCs Promoting Commercial, Business Activities In Province: Secy
Umer Jamshaid Published September 25, 2024 | 12:10 AM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2024) Secretary Information and Culture Punjab Shahinshah Muhammad Faisal Azim has said that the establishment of Business Facilitation Centres (BFCs) are promoting commercial and business activities in the province.
The NOCs of 31 Federal and provincial departments are being provided under one roof to encourage investors to launch new businesses, he added.
The Secretary visited the Business Facilitation Centre in Al-Falah Building, here on Tuesday and also reviewed the one-window services being provided by the Punjab government to facilitate the start-up of new businesses for investors there.
General Manager of the Center Abid Salim apprised the Secretary Information that NOCs from various departments including the Department of Industry & Commerce, Environment along with five federal departments are necessary for starting business in the province.
A time frame of 15 days has been fixed for the issuance of NOCs.
Earlier, NOCs were issued from the offices of various departments to the entrepreneurs so as to start business activities, he said and added that the process of issuance of NOCs took a span of several months. Delay in obtaining NOCs was causing wastage of time, resources as well as causing discouragement to the investors, he said.
Secretary Information Shahinshah Muhammad Faisal Azim inspected the facilities being provided by various departments at the Business Facilitation Centre and directed the staff present there to provide more facilitation to the applicants.
The General Manager presented a newsletter to the Secretary Information being issued by the Business Facilitation Centre to provide further awareness.
