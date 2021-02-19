BGNIU vice chancellor appointed

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Feb, 2021 ) :The vice chancellors of three universities including Baba Guru Nanak International University (BGNIU), Nankana Sahib were appointed after the summaries were signed by the chancellor, Governor Punjab Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar on Friday.

Prof. Dr Muhammad Afzal has been appointed Vice-Chancellor (VC) BGNIU, Nankana Sahib, Syed Habib Bukhari as VC Kohsar University Murree, Muhammad Bilal Khan as Vice-Chancellor the University of Chakwal (UoC).

In several other summaries pertaining to matters of other universities, Maulana Mohammad Ragheb Hussain Naeemi, Saleema Hashmi and Prof. Dr Javed Iqbal were nominated as members of the Senate of Islamia University Bahawalpur.

Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar also approved the service rules of Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan (DG Khan) and Women University Multan (WUM), while Governor Punjab as Chancellor, also gave approval of rules and regulations for vacant post of Treasurer for University of Punjab (PU) Lahore, University of Engineering and Technology (UET) Lahore, Government College University (GCU) Lahore, Fatima Jinnah University (FJU) Rawalpindi, Islamia University (IU) Bahawalpur, University of Sargodha (UoS) Sargodha, Bahauddin Zakaria University (BZU) Multan and Government College University (GCU) Faisalabad.