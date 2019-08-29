UrduPoint.com
Bhabha Felicitated For Becoming President PTI South Punjab

Muhammad Irfan 25 seconds ago Thu 29th August 2019 | 10:40 AM

Bhabha felicitated for becoming president PTI South Punjab

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2019 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf leaders congratulated Noor Khan Bhahbha for becoming president of PTI South Punjab.

According to a press release issued here, PTI leaders including Adeel Aslam, Riaz Khan Naji and Tahir Wahlah congratulated Noor Khan Bhabha for assuming charge of office of president, PTI South Punjab.

The hoped that Bhabha would work for the welfare of PTI activists.

They said that PTI was given mandate to work for the betterment of masses. They said that PTI was mainstream party that was working on agenda to root out corruption from the country.

