Bhabhra bazaar food street being designed: Commissioner

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2020 ) :Commissioner Rawalpindi Capt (retd) Muhammad Mehmood has said that Bhabhra bazaar food street was being designed in the style of 1857 era street while PC one of the project to set up museum and art gallery at Sujan Singh Haveli had been sent to Walled City Authority for technical approval.

He said this while presiding over a meeting of the Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi. The meeting was attended by Chief Officer Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi Syed Ali Abbas Bukhari and Metropolitan Corporation officers from various departments.

The commissioner said that benches, light lamps, shops and color scheme in Bhabhra Bazar Food Street would be arranged in such a way that its old map could be seen.

He said that the old houses in Bhabhra Bazaar would also be restored to their old condition as all these houses had archeological significance.

He said that IESCO had started a survey for underground transfer of power system and parking of this food street was also being planned.

The commissioner said that the old identity of Rawalpindi was being preserved for today's young generation and future generations and the living nations never forget the lifestyle of their elders.

He appreciated the process of renting out shops and flats of the Metropolitan Corporation and said that with the transparency and cooperation of the business community ,the fares had been significantly increased for which the officers of the corporation deserve praise. He said that the Metropolitan Corporation Rawalpindi had also shown significant progress in the Punjab Municipal Services Program and 80% of the budget allocated for the schemes under the program had been spent.

Many other issues of the Metropolitan Corporation were also discussed in detail in the meeting.