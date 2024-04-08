Bhai Khan Welfare association distributes ration among 800 poor families

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2024) Bhai Khan Welfare Association under Ramzan Relief Package distributed ration among 800 poor families here on Monday.

On this occasion, Founder of Bhai Khan Welfare Association Haji Muhammad Yaseen Al-Raai, expressed gratitude to philanthropists for extending cooperation in distribution of food items among most deserving families.

He said that distribution of ration and cash had been ensured to senior citizens, widows and orphans during the Holy month of Ramzan.

All the process of distribution of food items were made transparently with the assistance of Welfare Association Patron in Chief Haji Muhammad Iqbal Qureshi, Patron Ashraf Abbassi, and Dr.

Haroon Rasheed.

He also thanked to President Bhai Khan Welfare Abdul Latif Shaikh, Member Executive Committee Farhat Abbas, Senior Vice President Aftab Ahmed Khan, Vice President Shahid Rajput, Joint Secretary Shahid Rajput, Joint Secretary Muhammad Ismail Shaikh and other office bearers, for playing vital role in distribution of Ramzan Relief Package.

