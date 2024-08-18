Bhai Khan welfare association inaugurates tree plantation drive

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2024) Saiqa Qazi in-charge of Bhai Khan Welfare on Sunday said that trees play an important role in keeping the environment clean and eliminating pollution as well.

He expressed these views while inaugurating the tree plantation campaign in connection with Independence Day.

She said that Haji Muhammad Yasin Arain, the General Secretary of Welfare has directed that all responsible women should plant trees in their respective areas so that the people will be blessed.

She said that soon plantation campaigns will be started in Gulshan Hamid, Gulshan Raees, Gujrati Muhalla and other densely populated and backward areas and in this regard, different teams of women have been constituted.

APP/nsm